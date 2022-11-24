Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading Up 0.5%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,999,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Real Estate had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

