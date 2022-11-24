BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $58.36 million and approximately $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,539.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00698310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00240659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00054970 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059713 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001234 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00180994 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

