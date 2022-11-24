BNB (BNB) Price Tops $299.63

BNB (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. BNB has a market cap of $47.93 billion and $2.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $299.63 or 0.01795933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,188 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

