BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $27,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson stock opened at $380.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

