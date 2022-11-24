BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,024 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $26,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2,914.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 654,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 78,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

