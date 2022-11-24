BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $25.50 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $332.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.24 and its 200 day moving average is $269.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

