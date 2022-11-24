BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.04 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.75 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

