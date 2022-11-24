BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

