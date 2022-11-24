BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 110,408 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,519,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,692,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
RSP stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
