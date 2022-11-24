BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 110,408 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,519,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,692,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RSP stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.