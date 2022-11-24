BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 98,431 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

