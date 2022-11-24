Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s current price.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

CVE BTR traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 109,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.44.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

