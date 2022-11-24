boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 75 ($0.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.47) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.51) to GBX 38 ($0.45) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. boohoo group has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $54.47.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

