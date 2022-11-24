Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

BSX stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.