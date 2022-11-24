Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

