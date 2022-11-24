Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Meritage Homes worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $53,256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Meritage Homes by 915.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Meritage Homes by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 78,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritage Homes Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

