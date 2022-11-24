Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vistra worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,542,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after acquiring an additional 172,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

