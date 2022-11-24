Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Associated Banc worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

