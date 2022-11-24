Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

