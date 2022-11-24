Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,767 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

