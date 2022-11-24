Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 69.0% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,991 shares of company stock worth $4,292,606. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

NYSE LDOS opened at $107.53 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

