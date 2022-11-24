Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,975,181 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 197.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 94,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

