Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 43,537 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Shares of TAP opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

