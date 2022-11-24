Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,481 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 42.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

NYSE LNC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

