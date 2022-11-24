Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,777 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of M.D.C. worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 10.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 35.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of MDC opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.