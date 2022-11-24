Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $14,747,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $162.52 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

