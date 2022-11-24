Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.06 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

