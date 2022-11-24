Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 62,126 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,126 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $718.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,269,760.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.