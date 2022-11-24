Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $533.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

