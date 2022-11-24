Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Thomas J. Perna Sells 42,417 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $148.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,529,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 689,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

