Brokerages Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,337.00

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,337.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank upgraded Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $993.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.66. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $753.75 and a 12 month high of $1,759.95.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

