Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $46.29

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

