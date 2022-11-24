Brokers Issue Forecasts for SGS SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SGS in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for SGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,390.00.

SGS stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SGS has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

