Brokers Offer Predictions for Medtronic plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $115.28.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

