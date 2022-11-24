Brokers Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

