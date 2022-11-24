Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,861.84

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,861.84 ($33.84) and traded as high as GBX 3,096 ($36.61). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,091 ($36.55), with a volume of 490,658 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNZL shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($34.70) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,923.57 ($34.57).

Bunzl Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The company has a market cap of £10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2,279.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,820.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,863.38.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.03), for a total transaction of £274,015.35 ($324,010.11). In other news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($34.57) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($62,234.84). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.03), for a total transaction of £274,015.35 ($324,010.11).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

