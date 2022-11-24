Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.98

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and traded as high as $36.81. Bunzl shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 15,378 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($37.84) to GBX 3,250 ($38.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

About Bunzl

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also

