Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Cabot were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot Dividend Announcement

CBT traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

