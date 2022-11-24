Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 866.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cactus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cactus by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Cactus Stock Down 2.8 %

Cactus stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 368,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,363. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

