Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Caleres also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Down 10.0 %

Caleres stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $905.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.