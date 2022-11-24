Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) Shares Up 1%

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. 277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDG. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 213,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $589,000.

Featured Stories

