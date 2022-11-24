Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.54% of Camden Property Trust worth $77,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,530. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

