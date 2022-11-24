Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.86. Approximately 11,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 57,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$35.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

