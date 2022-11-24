Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Natural Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

CNQ stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

