Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $215.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €227.00 ($231.63) to €219.00 ($223.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.