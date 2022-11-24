Capital Analysts LLC Buys 141 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $481.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,492. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

