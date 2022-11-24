Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IVE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.23. 535,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
