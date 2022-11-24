Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.23. 535,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.