Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after acquiring an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average of $253.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

