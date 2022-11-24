Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,474. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.