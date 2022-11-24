Capital Analysts LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.02. 4,617,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,895. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

