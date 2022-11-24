Capital Analysts LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $89.93. 4,961,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,641,823. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

